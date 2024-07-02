StockNews.com Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

SunOpta Stock Down 2.6 %

STKL opened at $5.26 on Friday. SunOpta has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $627.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.85.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,718 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,375,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

