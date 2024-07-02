StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

CARA opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

