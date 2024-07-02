StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Get Catalent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Catalent

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.06.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Analysts predict that Catalent will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 22.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 102.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $318,000.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.