StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Delta Apparel Price Performance
DLA opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $11.02.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.94 million during the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 18.92%.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
