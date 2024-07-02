StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.54 million, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Mariner LLC owned about 2.94% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

