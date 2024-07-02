StockNews.com Lowers Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Hold

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of AGRO stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 848,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,140. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

