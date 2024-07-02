StockNews.com Upgrades IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IQV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.73.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $208.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

