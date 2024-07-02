StockNews.com Upgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to “Strong-Buy”

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
World Acceptance Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,367. The company has a current ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $739.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.58. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $94.57 and a 52-week high of $160.07.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.
