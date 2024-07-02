StockNews.com Upgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to “Strong-Buy”

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

World Acceptance Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,367. The company has a current ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $739.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.58. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $94.57 and a 52-week high of $160.07.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

About World Acceptance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

