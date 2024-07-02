STP Price Down 1.2% This Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. STP has a total market capitalization of $81.21 million and $2.58 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,921.13 or 0.99978209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00077825 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04222527 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $3,115,012.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

