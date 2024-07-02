Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.18 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035923 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

