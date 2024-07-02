Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit State Bank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit State Bank stock. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,197 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank Price Performance

SSBI opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

About Summit State Bank

(Get Free Report)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.