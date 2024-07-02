Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. 2,780 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
Surge Components Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.
Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter.
Surge Components Company Profile
Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.
