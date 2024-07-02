Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Surge Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 6.93%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 104.97%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.