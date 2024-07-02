Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,364 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. ResMed makes up about 2.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 63,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.3% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 50,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.47 and its 200-day moving average is $191.40. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $229.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.