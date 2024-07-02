Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of V stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.58. The company has a market capitalization of $485.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.68 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

