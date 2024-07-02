Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.34. 34,739,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,793,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average is $165.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.78 billion, a PE ratio of 237.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.