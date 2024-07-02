Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $3.66 Million in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,964,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,875,000 after acquiring an additional 463,636 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after acquiring an additional 397,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 362,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. 1,539,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.