Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,996,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,149,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $883,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPEF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. 49,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,832. The company has a market capitalization of $613.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.