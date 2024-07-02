Synergy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129,922 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $107.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,316. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $83.79 and a 52 week high of $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

