Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,943 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after buying an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.0 %

TSM stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,551,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,042,952. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $184.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

