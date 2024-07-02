TD Cowen Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $75.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reissued a sell rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.96.

NKE stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

