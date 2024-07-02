TD Cowen Raises Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target to $13.50

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.

Inseego Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,275. Inseego has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $138.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inseego

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Inseego by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,602,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225,340 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth $2,132,000. Braslyn Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

