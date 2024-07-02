Tectum Price Reaches $7.19 on Exchanges (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Tectum token can currently be bought for $7.19 or 0.00011616 BTC on popular exchanges. Tectum has a market capitalization of $52.90 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tectum has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 7.49144912 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,410,020.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

