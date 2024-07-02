TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the May 31st total of 12,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $493,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,283.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TEGNA news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $493,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,283.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,502,000 after acquiring an additional 744,721 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 222,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,506,000 after buying an additional 1,501,986 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $7,477,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,056,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after buying an additional 130,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

TGNA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. 2,275,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

