TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Sells $64,116.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 378,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $1,791,720.00.

TELA Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.61. 276,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,644. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.04. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TELA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TELA Bio

About TELA Bio

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.