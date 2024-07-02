Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Increased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Teleflex by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 432,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.2 %

TFX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.11. The stock had a trading volume of 461,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,070. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $262.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average of $225.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

