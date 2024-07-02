Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Up 25.6% in June

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,424. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invictus Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,113,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

