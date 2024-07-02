Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

TNYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $264.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

