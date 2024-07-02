TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.99.

WULF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of WULF opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Equities analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

