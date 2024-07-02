Terex (NYSE:TEX) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. Terex has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terex by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 202.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

