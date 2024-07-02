Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $331.02 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $331.02 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 782,773,786 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.