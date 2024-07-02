Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 12,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on LLAP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Terran Orbital
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital
Terran Orbital Trading Down 3.5 %
Terran Orbital stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 2,130,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,684. Terran Orbital has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.
Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Terran Orbital will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
About Terran Orbital
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end satellite solutions. It engages in the integrated design, manufacture, and assembly of satellites; and management, operation, and provision of information from satellites that are on-orbit on behalf of its customers from its in-house mission operations centers and integrated international ground communications network using its proprietary software both on the satellite and throughout its ground infrastructure.
