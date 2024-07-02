Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) Given a $4.20 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a $4.20 price target on Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tevogen Bio Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TVGN opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89. Tevogen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.09.

Get Tevogen Bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tevogen Bio stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,782,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,683,000. Tevogen Bio accounts for about 3.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 36.55% of Tevogen Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tevogen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevogen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.