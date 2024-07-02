The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Up 12.4% in June

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,200 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 850,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of Andersons stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 123,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,435. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. Andersons has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 323.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 307,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

