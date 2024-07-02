The Bank of Nova Scotia Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.769 per share by the bank on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

