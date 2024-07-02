The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $376.20.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI
Insider Activity at The Cigna Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 106.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 402.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 129,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,165,000 after buying an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Cigna Group Stock Performance
NYSE CI opened at $326.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.41. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Cigna Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.
About The Cigna Group
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Cigna Group
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.