The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $376.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 106.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 402.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 129,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,165,000 after buying an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $326.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.41. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.