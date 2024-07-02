The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.53. 245,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,529. Hershey has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $251.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.22.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Hershey’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 297.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,959,000 after acquiring an additional 537,419 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Hershey by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 884.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.67.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

