The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $33,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PGR traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.12. 2,076,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,321. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.42 and its 200-day moving average is $194.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The company has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

