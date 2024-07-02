The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,333 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,586. The firm has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.