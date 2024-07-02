Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $600.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $607.06.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $541.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $574.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.