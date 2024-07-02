Theta Fuel Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.60 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0773 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $510.37 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00046257 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,600,598,870 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

