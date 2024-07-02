Threshold Price Reaches $0.0228 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $228.43 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02324748 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $5,983,193.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

