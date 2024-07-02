Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 0.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 3,069,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 26,931,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tilray

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 58.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,712 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,137 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tilray by 18.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 632,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 6.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tilray by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

