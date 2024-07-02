TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.57

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.57 and last traded at C$38.49, with a volume of 313037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.88.

The company has a market cap of C$10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

