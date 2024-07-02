Toews Corp ADV Makes New $76.01 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,046,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,012,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Toews Corp ADV owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,962,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

