Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 0.4% of Toews Corp ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. 3,419,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,129. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

