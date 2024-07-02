Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 0.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAAA. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.63. 3,419,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,129. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
