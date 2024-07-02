Traders Buy High Volume of Heron Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 10,913 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,680% compared to the average volume of 613 put options.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $470.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.80. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after buying an additional 14,963,503 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,567 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,798,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,500 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 469,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

