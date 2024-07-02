Traders Buy Large Volume of Coupang Put Options (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 36,918 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average daily volume of 22,115 put options.

Coupang Trading Down 0.4 %

Coupang stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 6,980,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,825.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,054,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,922,000 after acquiring an additional 616,210 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,850,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its position in Coupang by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 505,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,533,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

