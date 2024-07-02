Traders Purchase High Volume of Onsemi Call Options (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 27,085 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 76% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,403 call options.
Insider Activity at Onsemi
In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,301 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Onsemi by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Onsemi Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of Onsemi stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. 1,670,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,180. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
