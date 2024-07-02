Traders Purchase High Volume of Onsemi Call Options (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 27,085 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 76% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,403 call options.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 82,301 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Onsemi by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.28.

Onsemi Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Onsemi stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.64. 1,670,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,180. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

