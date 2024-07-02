Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,821 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 965% compared to the average volume of 828 call options.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

